Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $20.36 Million Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,695 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $20,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 10.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BP opened at $36.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Several research firms have commented on BP. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

