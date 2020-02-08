Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $20,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $20,526,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 107,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period.

VDC opened at $163.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.88. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $137.82 and a 12 month high of $164.14.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

