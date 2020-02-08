Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,648 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of WP Carey worth $15,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in WP Carey by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 300,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in WP Carey by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,502,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WP Carey by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 76,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 90.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,714 shares during the last quarter. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WP Carey alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WP Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $72.51 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.038 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 76.99%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.