Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,774 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $14,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of AOA opened at $58.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $59.21.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

