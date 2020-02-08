Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 213,403 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,403 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.60% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $21,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 178,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 141,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,041,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 323,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 126,304 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 919,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,186,000 after acquiring an additional 91,525 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,640,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $29.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.1196 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.