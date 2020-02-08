Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,730 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162,829 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $123.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $124.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.55.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.23.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

