Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 40,715 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,715 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $17,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 82.5% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 26,886 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Amarillo National Bank purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 51,674 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $96.17 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $83.04 and a twelve month high of $96.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.62.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

