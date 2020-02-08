Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 91,563 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,563 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $15,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 176.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $151.08 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $123.07 and a 12 month high of $152.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.88.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

