Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $14,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Ford Motor by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 40,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Ford Motor by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

