Camela Galano Buys 10,000 Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Stock

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) insider Camela Galano bought 10,000 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800 ($23,414.89).

Cineworld Group stock opened at GBX 183 ($2.41) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 200.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 218.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20. Cineworld Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 181.90 ($2.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Cineworld Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.14) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price (down from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cineworld Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 306.92 ($4.04).

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

