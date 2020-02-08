Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.80

Headlines about Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Canlan Ice Sports earned a media sentiment score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ICE opened at C$5.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 million and a PE ratio of 18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.86. Canlan Ice Sports has a 52-week low of C$4.51 and a 52-week high of C$5.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.02.

Get Canlan Ice Sports alerts:

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Canlan Ice Sports’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates in six segments: Ice and Field Sales, Food & Beverage, Sports Store, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canlan Ice Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canlan Ice Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.