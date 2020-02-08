Carnival (LON:CCL) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -2.60

Press coverage about Carnival (LON:CCL) has been trending negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Carnival earned a coverage optimism score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carnival from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,040 ($53.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Carnival from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,585 ($47.16).

Shares of CCL opened at GBX 3,114 ($40.96) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Carnival has a one year low of GBX 3,037 ($39.95) and a one year high of GBX 4,448 ($58.51). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,499.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,403.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

