Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,428,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth $1,398,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 595.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 66,652 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cfra raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.57.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $106.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.27 and its 200-day moving average is $99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $112.46.

In other news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $394,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $2,168,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,498 shares of company stock worth $7,497,687 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.