Catenae Innovation (LON:CTEA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.55

Shares of Catenae Innovation PLC (LON:CTEA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 1425949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.21. The company has a market cap of $226,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.05.

Catenae Innovation Company Profile (LON:CTEA)

Catenae Innovation Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multimedia and technology solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Milestone and Oil Productions. The Milestone segment exploits intellectual property and holds licenses. The Oil Productions segment offers multiplatform digital production services.

