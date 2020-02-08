CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S earned a coverage optimism score of -3.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected CATHAY PAC AIRW/S’s analysis:

Shares of CPCAY stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPCAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

