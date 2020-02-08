CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S’s FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $6.56 on Friday. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.05.

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

