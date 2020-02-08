Charles A. Cashman Sells 2,500 Shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,424 shares in the company, valued at $943,335.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Charles A. Cashman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MarineMax alerts:

On Tuesday, January 28th, Charles A. Cashman sold 2,656 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $57,768.00.

NYSE:HZO opened at $20.17 on Friday. MarineMax Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.22%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MarineMax Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Longbow Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in MarineMax by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.