Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 62.5% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.14.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,277 shares of company stock worth $11,126,002 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $525.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $335.22 and a 52-week high of $537.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $500.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

