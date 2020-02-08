Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lowered by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.9% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 25.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 11.6% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $1,077,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 9.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 243,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,859,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $108.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 75.92%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

