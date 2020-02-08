Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,834 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEC. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cimarex Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XEC opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.46. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $76.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEC. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.94.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

