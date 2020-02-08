Citigroup Lowers XP Power (LON:XPP) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of XP Power (LON:XPP) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

XPP has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on XP Power from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 3,350 ($44.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on XP Power from GBX 3,330 ($43.80) to GBX 4,170 ($54.85) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of LON:XPP opened at GBX 3,410 ($44.86) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,335.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,705.96. XP Power has a 1-year low of GBX 1,855 ($24.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,820 ($50.25). The stock has a market cap of $656.16 million and a PE ratio of 25.68.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

