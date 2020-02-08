Clifford Walker Sells 286 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $28,860.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,705.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Clifford Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Tuesday, January 28th, Clifford Walker sold 1,241 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $122,871.41.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Clifford Walker sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $468,850.00.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.95. Power Integrations Inc has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $106.75.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,182,000 after buying an additional 30,956 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Power Integrations by 0.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,689,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,742,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Power Integrations by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,027,000 after buying an additional 50,720 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 516,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 369,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POWI. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.