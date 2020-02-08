Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) CFO Sells $46,066.50 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Karen Mcloughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Karen Mcloughlin sold 318 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $19,668.30.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.59 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

