Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.25

Columbus Energy Resources PLC (LON:CERP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03), with a volume of 3110690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

Separately, VSA Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus Energy Resources in a report on Friday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 million and a PE ratio of -8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.45.

Columbus Energy Resources Company Profile (LON:CERP)

Columbus Energy Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain, Cyprus, St Lucia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Goudron Oilfield located in south-eastern Trinidad. The company was formerly known as LGO Energy plc and changed its name to Columbus Energy Resources plc in June 2017.

