Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,827 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 22,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 156,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

FIX opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.06. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,949 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $1,063,999.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,949 shares of company stock worth $1,258,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

