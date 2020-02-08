Compass Minerals International (CMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMP opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $47.31 and a 12 month high of $61.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Several brokerages have commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CL King began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

