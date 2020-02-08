Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 79.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 16.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of CMP opened at $58.89 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.