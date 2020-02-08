Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Shares Gap Up to $81.77

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $85.15, but opened at $81.77. Concho Resources shares last traded at $81.26, with a volume of 78,583 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CXO shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Concho Resources by 73.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 28.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

