ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 44,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 53,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 46.80%.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

