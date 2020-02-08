Contrasting National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) & Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for National Bankshares and Simmons First National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Simmons First National 0 3 2 0 2.40

Simmons First National has a consensus price target of $28.80, suggesting a potential upside of 16.04%. Given Simmons First National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than National Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

National Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Bankshares and Simmons First National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares $50.95 million 5.12 $16.15 million $2.32 17.31 Simmons First National $988.15 million 2.43 $237.84 million $2.73 9.09

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares. Simmons First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of National Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Simmons First National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. National Bankshares pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years and Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Bankshares and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares 32.46% 9.28% 1.36% Simmons First National 24.10% 10.48% 1.48%

Summary

Simmons First National beats National Bankshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services for individual and business customers; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. As of February 22, 2018, it operated 24 branch offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through approximately 191 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

