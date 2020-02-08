Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Corecivic worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corecivic by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 34,413 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 79,149 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 710.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 607,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 343,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 160,972 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CXW opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. Corecivic Inc has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Corecivic’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Corecivic Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

