Credit Suisse Group Boosts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $693.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $589.13 to $693.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TDG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $637.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $617.54.

NYSE:TDG opened at $634.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $612.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.50. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $417.87 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total value of $9,269,577.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.87, for a total transaction of $4,707,061.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,141,651.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,050 shares of company stock valued at $61,477,207. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,870,000 after acquiring an additional 127,743 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,400,562,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,629,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 205,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

