Credit Suisse Group Trims SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Target Price to $84.00

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SYSCO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.20.

NYSE SYY opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.79. SYSCO has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SYSCO will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,347,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $11,298,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 8.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after buying an additional 33,869 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 265,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its stake in SYSCO by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

