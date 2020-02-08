Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Share Price

Press coverage about United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has been trending negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. United Utilities Group earned a coverage optimism score of -2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of UUGRY opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.56. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $27.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06.

Separately, Barclays raised United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

