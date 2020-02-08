CrossFirst Bankshares’ (NYSE:CFB) Lock-Up Period Will End on February 11th

CrossFirst Bankshares’ (NYSE:CFB) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 11th. CrossFirst Bankshares had issued 7,011,589 shares in its public offering on August 15th. The total size of the offering was $101,668,041 based on an initial share price of $14.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

CFB has been the subject of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrossFirst Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFB. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.