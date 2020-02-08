CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) is Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 3.9% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,201,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,904 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $140,745,000 after purchasing an additional 652,905 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,056,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $192,800,000 after purchasing an additional 597,395 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,032,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $225,270,000 after purchasing an additional 461,366 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

