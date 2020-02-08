CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,159 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in CVS Health by 14.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,904 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,837,000 after buying an additional 364,422 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,007,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,983,000 after buying an additional 83,277 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,177,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $236,074,000 after buying an additional 120,824 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,032,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $225,270,000 after buying an additional 461,366 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

