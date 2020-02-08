DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of BMC Stock in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BMC Stock’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMCH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens raised shares of BMC Stock from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.93. BMC Stock has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $964.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.70 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BMC Stock by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 529,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after acquiring an additional 192,493 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BMC Stock by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 127,419 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in BMC Stock by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 120,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BMC Stock by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 83,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $423,216.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

