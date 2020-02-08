Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets a product for the treatment in neurology, orphan and diseases of the central nervous system. Assertio Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Depomed Inc., is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Shares of NYSE ASRT opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Depomed has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $55.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.26 million.

About Depomed

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

