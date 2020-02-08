Desjardins Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) – Desjardins increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Fiera Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$159.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.80 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.80.

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$12.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.56. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$9.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.18.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

