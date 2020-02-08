Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Deutsche Lufthansa earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Deutsche Lufthansa’s score:

DLAKY opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

