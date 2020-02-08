Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Gap Up to $77.40

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.85, but opened at $77.40. Diamondback Energy shares last traded at $76.72, with a volume of 53,759 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $780,121,000 after acquiring an additional 511,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,049,000 after acquiring an additional 450,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,206,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

