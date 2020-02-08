Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Bought by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares comprises about 2.4% of Canal Insurance CO’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 197,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 90,062 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

