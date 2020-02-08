Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.33

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.31, with a volume of 499496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIV shares. Pi Financial increased their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $361.49 million and a P/E ratio of 32.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Diversified Royalty Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.00%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

