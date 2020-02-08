Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,921,000 after purchasing an additional 371,171 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Dover by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,090,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,585,000 after buying an additional 160,869 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dover by 42.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,966,000 after buying an additional 146,065 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Dover by 1,124.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 123,698 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at $12,047,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,186. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $117.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.49 and a 200 day moving average of $104.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. Dover Corp has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $120.20.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

