Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stake Boosted by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $96.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.03. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

