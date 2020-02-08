Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.00

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (LON:ECO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 471602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.51).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a market cap of $67.32 million and a PE ratio of -10.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 93.64.

About Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

