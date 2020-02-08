Elevate Credit (ELVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ELVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 12,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $49,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 471,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,221.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,897 shares of company stock worth $1,004,672. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

