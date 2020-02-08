Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.00

Shares of Empiric Student Property PLC (LON:ESP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.35), with a volume of 1092391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.40 ($1.33).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.38) price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $13.34 million and a P/E ratio of -9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.02.

In related news, insider Timothy Attlee sold 94,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total value of £90,720 ($119,337.02).

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, direct-let, nominated or leased student accommodation across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a multi-niche student property company focused on, (i) providing good quality first year accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform in partnership with universities, (ii) offering a variety of second and third year purpose-built accommodation options for individual students and those wanting a group living environment, and (iii)continuing to expand the Group's existing premium, studio-led accommodation portfolio which is attractive to international and postgraduate students.

