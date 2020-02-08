Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.2% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 17,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 102,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 3,190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $42.59. The company has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.